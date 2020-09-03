X Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.92. 1,254,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,483. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

