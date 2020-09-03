X Square Capital LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. 11,026,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,097,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

