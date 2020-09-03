X Square Capital LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.86. 2,418,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $359.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.