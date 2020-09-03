X Square Capital LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RTX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,483,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,103. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

