X Square Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. 15,300,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,774,809. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

