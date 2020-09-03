XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 52,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,081. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

