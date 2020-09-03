Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. 3,846,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,239. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

