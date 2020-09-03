Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. 1,757,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,155. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

