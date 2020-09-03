Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) to report $657.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NTN Buzztime’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.68 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NTN Buzztime will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NTN Buzztime.

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million.

PAE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTN Buzztime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NTN Buzztime stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 279,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73. NTN Buzztime has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

