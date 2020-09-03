Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Bank of America upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. 2,201,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,294. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

