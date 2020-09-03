Zacks: Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

ACEL traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 363,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $13.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

