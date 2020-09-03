Zacks: Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $10.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $10.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.20 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $22.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

