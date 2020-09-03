Zacks: Analysts Expect Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zuora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Zuora reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zuora will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zuora.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In related news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $198,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 104.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $81,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO traded down $4.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 8,896,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

