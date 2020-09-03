Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.73). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

XERS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,844. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,474 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 610.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 178,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 153,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

