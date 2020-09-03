Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Zel has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $2.67 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00616916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00082718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00066000 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 112,883,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

