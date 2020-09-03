Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $184.13 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $184.13 million and $80.09 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, OTCBTC, Ethfinex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00207037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.01579919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175677 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,696,182,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,404,715,731 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, DDEX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kucoin, WazirX, Gate.io, OKEx, Koinex, UEX, Coinhub, Huobi, Korbit, DEx.top, OOOBTC, Coinone, Binance, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Upbit, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Ethfinex, BitMart, Bitbns, HitBTC, DragonEX, Hotbit, GOPAX, BiteBTC, Tokenomy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

