Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 19.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 54.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.33. 1,787,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,152. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,926. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

