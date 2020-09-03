Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.95). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Raymond James began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 479,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,954. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zogenix by 63.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

