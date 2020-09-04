-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 6,879,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SM Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 97.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

