-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.10). Sangamo Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 61,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

