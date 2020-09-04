-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.94). Nevro also posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,366. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,665,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth $568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 150,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 23.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 81.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nevro by 11.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

