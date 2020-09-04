125,000 Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.10% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.65. 1,583,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,036. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

