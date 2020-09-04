129,000 Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vereit by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vereit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vereit by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vereit by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,224,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,307,894. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

