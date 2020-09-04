129,374 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

VIAC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,722,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,075. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

