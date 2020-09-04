1,326,459 Shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,326,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Bank of America increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. 5,609,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.