17,500 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. 1,721,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. First Solar’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

