1,870 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $13.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.84. 17,012,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,821,958. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

