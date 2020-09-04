21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Holdings Cut by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 366,613 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 1,158,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

