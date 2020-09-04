5,000 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,508,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $56,469,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.36. 927,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

