50,000 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 889,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 30,158,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,585,531. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

