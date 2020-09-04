58,750 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $994,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 83.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 124.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,659. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

