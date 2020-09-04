75,381 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.81. 42,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.