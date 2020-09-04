AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,909,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

