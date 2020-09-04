Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.10. The company had a trading volume of 113,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.03. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

