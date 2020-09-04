Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $3,256,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,945,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

