Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.68. 1,018,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,473,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Get Adient alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Adient’s revenue was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Adient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.