Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,702 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $26.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.68. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

