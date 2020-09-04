Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $15.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.94. 3,894,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,190. The firm has a market cap of $256.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.10 and a 200 day moving average of $389.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

