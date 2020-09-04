AidCoin (AID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,374.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $400,577.20 and approximately $8,374.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00203227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01531313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00179648 BTC.

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,800,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,800,978 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

