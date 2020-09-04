Alfred R. Berkeley III Sells 2,000 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $127,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,689.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RP stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. 1,193,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,025. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RealPage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RealPage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

