Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,274,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 812,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $396.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 46,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $185,735.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 252,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

