Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 7.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $86.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,641.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,538.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,390.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.