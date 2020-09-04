Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $87.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,629.51. 3,165,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,393. The stock has a market cap of $1,108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,538.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,389.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

