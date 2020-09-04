Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

