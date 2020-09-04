American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,349,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201,103 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $73,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,106 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,751 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.80. 453,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,973. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

