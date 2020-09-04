AMETEK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 901 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total transaction of $766,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,094. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $235,873,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $125,929,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $81,486,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.5% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,548,000 after purchasing an additional 693,000 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.43. 45,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

