Analysts Set County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Price Target at $24.50

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock worth $180,060. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,213. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.83. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

