Analysts Set Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Target Price at $6.84

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 379,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 140,772 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 352,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,467,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 581,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIT stock remained flat at $$6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,782. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

