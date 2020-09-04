Analysts Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $187.40

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $180.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,822,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

