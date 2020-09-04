Analysts Set Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $183.83

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.31. The stock had a trading volume of 154,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after buying an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.